Ajay Devgn Shares UNSEEN Pic From The Sets Of ‘Kachche Dhaage’ With Saif Ali Khan | See Pic

Ajay Devgn shared a glimpse of him and Saif Ali Khan from the sets of 'Kacche Dhage' (Image Credits:@ajaydevgn/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn has shared an old unseen picture from the sets of his 1999 film titled, 'Kachche Dhaage.' Witnessing the actor in his young 30s, fans quickly were left in awe looking at the actor's look.

The picture also featured young Saif Ali Khan in it, where the young looks of Saif, took the internet on a call and instantly compared his look to his eldest son's look Ibraham Ali Khan.

'Kachche Dhaage' starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Namrata Shrirodhkar, and Manisha Koirala in lead roles, and the film was helmed by Milan Luthria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The picture captures Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan sitting during the break hour as the film was shot in the deserts of Rajasthan. Ajay Devgn portrayed the character of a smuggler, delivering goods across the India-Pakistan border, whereas Saif Ali Khan can be seen in goggles, holding a cigarette with a sporting headband.

Taking the picture to his Instagram, Ajay Devgn wrote, "This picture was forwarded to me by a fan. Taken on the sets of Kachche Dhaage (1999). A film in which Saif and I were on the run. Manisha Koirala & Namrata Shirodkar were our leading ladies. It had an evergreen music track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saab. The memory needed some jogging but it was fun taking that trip. #ThrowbackThursday #TinuVerma."

Fans quickly took over the comment section, where one social media user wrote, "old is gold." Another fan wrote, "Ajay Devgn superb year 1999. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Big Hit, Kachche Dhaage & Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet Hit." While another was seen appreciating the look of Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "Saif's son is a replica of him."

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan have often shared screen space, where they were also seen working together in 'L.O.C. Kargil', 'Ómakar', and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.'

Talking about Ajay Devgn's work front, the actor recently gave a blockbuster 'Drishyam 2', which was the sequel of his previous film of the same name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Devgn will next be seen in Amit Sharma's 'Maidan', whereas he has a film titled 'Naam' in his kitty. His much-awaited film 'Bhola' will also be released next year, directed by the man himself, the film also stars Tabu.