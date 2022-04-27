New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday went all guns blazing on Kiccha Sudeep's remark that 'Hindi language no more being a national language'. In a rare reactionary Tweet, Ajay Devgn tagged @KicchaSudeep and slammed him and asked that if Hindi is not our national language, why does Sudeep releases his films dubbed in Hindi.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "@KicchaSudeep, brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana.”

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

This firey reaction of Ajay comes in after Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep at an event spoke about pan Indian films and said that “Hindi is no more a national language.”

"You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere," Sudeep has said.

Kiccha here was riding high on the success of films such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2 because it managed to find success even with Hindi-speaking audiences.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn in an interview with E Times has said that “These pan-India films I think have got it right.” He had praised their larger-than-life nature and also claimed that those films connect with the common man easily.

On a totally different note, Hindi is not our national language as India does not have one. However, Hindi is important in India. English and Hindi both are India's official languages used by the Union government.

Talking about Ajay, on the work front, he is busy with the promotions of his film Runway 34. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in the head. It is all set to release on April 29, 2022. Ajay will also be seen in Drishyam 2.

Posted By: Ashita Singh