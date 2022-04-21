New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar have been receiving much backlash after he endorsed a pan masala brand 'Vimal' and appeared in their advertisement. Akshay Kumar announced that he no longer will be associated with the brand and apologised to his fans. Now, actor Ajay Devgn who has been associated with the same brand for many years commented on the whole controversy involving Akshay.

The Singham actor who has appeared in several ads of the same brand told News 18, " I don't discuss that. I would not like to comment on it but all I’d say is that when you are endorsing something it’s a personal choice. Everyone is mature to make a decision for themselves."

He further said that some products are harmful and others aren't. He was endorsing elaichi and would not name or promote any other product of the brand. Ajay Devgn feels if certain things are wrong they should not be sold.

He also said that there have been several memes on his association with this brand too, "I have seen a lot of those memes and they are really funny."

For the unversed, recently, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, three of the superstars of Bollywood appeared together for an advertisement for a brand that also sells gutka. Soon after the ad was seen by fans and the audience, they started trolling the trio. Fans bashed Akshay Kumar for his "dual standards".

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar in the early hours of Thursday issued a public apology for endorsing the brand and wrote," I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.”

“The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” he concluded.

Posted By: Ashita Singh