New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to star in Indra Kumar's directorial Thank God produced by Bhushan Kumar. Taking to Twitter, the makers announced that the actors will star in the slice-of-life comedy film.

The film will mark the first collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra while Rakul Preet has worked with the former in De De Pyaar De co-starring Tabu. The film will go on the floors on 21st January this year.

Happy to announce our next film, #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy starring @ajaydevgn, @SidMalhotra & @Rakulpreet. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9, the film is set to go on floors from 21st January 2021. The movie will give a sweet message to the audience, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/hoX0c6xlo9 — T-Series (@TSeries) January 7, 2021

Talking about the film, it is going to tickle your funny bones and will also have a beautiful message at the end which is said to be relatable in today's world.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv