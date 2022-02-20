New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gangubai Kathiwadi is all set to hit Theatres on February 25th and makers of the much-awaited movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt released a new poster just five days ahead of the release. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the movie features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The trailer of the movie released on February 4th had given a glimpse of Ajay's character in the movie but fans have been eager for more.

Now, makers and Ajay himself shared a solo poster of him, unveiling his character Rahim Lala's look in the movie. Sharing the same, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Usoolon ke pakke, Gangu ke sagge. Aa rahe hain hum 5 dino mein #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt.”

Take a look at Gangubai Kathiawadi's new poster featuring Ajay Devgn here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Earlier on Feb 4th, Gangubai Kathiwadi's trailer was released and Alia Bhatt shared the trailer wrote, "GANGUBAI ZINDABAD Trailer out now #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb (sic).”

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiwadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the movie is based on the life of Gangubai Harjivandas, a madame of Kamthipura. The film is adapted from one of the Chapters of S. Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Currently, Alia Bhatt and Gangubai were in Berlin to attend Berlin Film Festival where the film will be screened. All the star cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari have been busy promoting the movie on media.

Talking about Ajay Devgn, the Singham actor on the professional front will see several releases this year. Ajay is currently shooting for Drishyam 2 with Tabu and the actor will see be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR.

Posted By: Ashita Singh