Ajay Devgn Lauds Kajol's Performance In 'Salaam Venky' With A Special Post

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been one of the strongest couples in the Bollywood industry and have always been supportive of each other's careers. Always away from controversy and fights, the couple has managed to keep their relationship sane and private.

However, recently, the action hero Ajay Devgn was seen supporting his wife Kajol's performance as he heaped praises on the actress in her recent release 'Salaam Venky.' Both were also spotted at the screenings of each other's films, where Kajol attended the screening of 'Drishyam 2', and Devgn was seen in Kajol's film release screening of 'Salaam Venky.'

As the film will be released today, Ajay Devgn posted a rare yet very special Instagram post of his wife's extraordinary performance given in 'Salaam Venky.' The 'Singham' actor was moved by his wife's performance, where he penned down a heartfelt note to her stating, "To Kajol, the one who makes my Zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film."

Ajay Devgn loved the film helmed by Revathy, where he further reviewed and had positive things to say about the team of film. The actor further added: "Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06. My best wishes to the entire cast & crew."

Attaching Kajol's picture in the frame, Ajay Devgn's lady love was seen wearing a plain red silk saree with long earrings and bangles. The look was paired with heavy makeup and loose soft curls on the go.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol revealed her interest to work with Devgn again. The actor subtly replied, "If we work together, it would have to be on something deserving of both of us. Both of us think like that, about each other. And if a comedy film is coming to us, it will have to come from a third person. We are not going to think about doing a comedy film with each other."

Directed by Revathy, the much-awaited project is ready to slate the screen on December 9, here the film revolves around a mother and her struggles to keep her terminally-ill son happy and alive. Kajol will be seen sharing the screen space with Vishal Jethwa, who will be portraying the character of 'Venky', whereas Kajol will be his mother 'Sujatha.'