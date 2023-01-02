Ajay Devgn Drops Pic With Rohit Shetty, Begins 2023 With 'Singham Again's Scrip Reading

Rohit Shetty established the action-packed cop universe with the 2011 release Singham, featuring Ajay Devgn. Three years later, the multi-talented director released a sequel to the movie which was not only loved by everyone but also a huge hit at the box office.

After that, he created two spin-offs for the franchise, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Now, Shetty is ready to bring back the Singham excitement with Singham 3 and the fans of the franchise can’t keep calm ever since it has to come to their knowledge that Ajay Devgn will be reprising his role for the second instalment of the Rohit Shetty film.

On Monday, the Tanhaji star met Rohit to hear the script of the movie titled Singham Again. Ajay also shared a picture while smiling from ear to ear with Rohit as they came together for the magnum opus. Ajay looked sharp in black coat and trousers, while Rohit donned beige shirt and brown trousers in the photograph.

Ajay captioned the image as, "Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty's narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is (fire emoji). God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster."

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Shortly after the picture was posted, an array of Ajay's admirers flooded the remarks section to showcase their enthusiasm for the film. One fan commented, "Excited," and added a fire and a red heart emoji, while another wrote, "Of course it's already blockbuster," accompanied by three fire emojis. A third social media user added, "We are excited for your upcoming movie," along with a red heart emoji."

Previously, there were reports that Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 might start shooting after Ajay Devgn completes his directorial venture Bholaa.

Interestingly, Singham was a remake of the Tamil film Hari and it also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Numerous clips from the movie later turned into meme and have also been used as a reference in films such as Thank God featuring Siddharth Malhotra.

Presently, Ajay Devgn is eagerly waiting for the release of his movie Bholaa, in which he stars together with Tabu. He last appeared in the highly acclaimed thriller flick Drishyam 2. In 2022, he also made a brief appearance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.