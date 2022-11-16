Ajay Devgn's Car Collection: Luxurious Cars Own By 'Drishyam' Star Will Blow Your Mind

AJAY Devgn is currently one of the most successful actors in the film industry and has continued to maintain his stardom for over 30 years. The actor's on-screen presence is commendable and he has given the audience many blockbuster films.

Even though the actor is one of the most bankable stars, he keeps things quite low-key. He owns more than 7 cars but does not have a Lamborgini or Ferrari. His car collection is practical and very suitable for Mumbai city. Take a look at some luxurious cars owned by Ajay Devgn.

Maserati Quattroporte

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George.dubai (@george_dubai_7)

Starting at Rs 1.71 crores, Maserati Quattroporte is not as fast as Lamborghini or a Ferrari. But it is more drivable, more practical and easy to live with.

Range Rover Vogue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Range Rover (@evoqueofficial)

Ajay Devgn owns a Range Rover Vogue, which starts at Rs 1.97 crores. The car is not entirely perfect for a city like Mumbai, but it has its own qualities and benefits. It has a perfect balance of everything and is one of the best SUVs.

Rolls Royce Cullinan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROLLS-ROYCE CULLINAN (@cullinanclub)

Rolls Royce Cullinan is one of the best-selling cars. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn is one of the only 5 people in India who owns this car. It is also the perfect SUV for a city like Mumbai. The price of Rolls Royce Cullinan usually starts at Rs 7 crores.

BMW 730Ld

BMW 730Ld is the diesel variant in the BMW 7 Series lineup and its price usually starts at Rs 1.4 crores. With a certified mileage of 17.6 kmpl, this car has an engine putting out 262 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 620 Nm @ 2000 rpm of max power and max torque respectively.

Mercedes GLE 400 4Matic

Mercedes GLE 400 4Matic is quite spacious and comfortable and is also easier to drive. Starting at the price of Rs 1.02 crore, it returns a certified mileage of 13.8 kmpl.

Mini Cooper S

Starting from the price of Rs 40 lakh, Mini Cooper S is the petrol variant in the MINI Cooper lineup. It comes in eight colours including British Racing Green IV, Midnight Black, Island Blue, Chilli Red, Moonwalk Grey, Rooftop Grey, White Silver and Pepper White.