New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ajay Devgn is one of the best actors in Bollywood and all thanks to his hits like Singham, Golmaal series and more, he is also one of the most bankable stars in B-town too. Be it through his intense acting skills in films like Zakhm (Which won him a national award) or his thing for social subjects, over the years since Ajay has entered films, he has made a distinctive identity for himself. However, there has been times when he gave his 100% but could not get the due credits or the film failed miserably at the box-office. Yes, you guessed it right! As Ajay Devgn will be ringing in his 52nd birthday on April 2, we have a list of the actor's most underrated performances. Take a look:

Thakshak

Ajay Devgn's one of the most underrated performances was in this film. He was starred opposite Tabu and the film also had Rahul Bose, Amrish Puri in the key roles. Also, AR Rahman gave a background score to this film, remember the song, Mujhe Rang De?

Raincoat

Leave everything right now and go watch the film, then you'll understand why have we put this one in the list. Raincoat is one of the hidden gems on Bollywood starring Ajay Devgn and Aishawarya Rai in the leads. The film's plot was beautiful that it won the National Award for Best Feature Film category but sadly it failed to break any new floors at the box office.

Tango Charlie

In this film, Ajay Devgn played the role of a soldier. It was an intense presentation of the lives of our jawans who fight for our nation. The film was a multi-starter and also starred actors like Bobby Deol, Nandana Sen and more in the lead.

Khakee

Ajay gave one of the best performances of his career in this film as a villain. His role was enough to overshadow his co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar who were playing the protagonists in the film. Khakee also starred Aishwarya Rai and Tusshar Kapoor in the key roles.

Kaal

This film was one of its kind horror-thriller which can give you goosebumps. The star-studded venture was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and starred Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol in the lead. Spoiler alert! Ajay played a ghost in the film which was one of his most unforgettable characters.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal