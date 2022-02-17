New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has essayed different roles throughout his career, and the audience has loved it every time. The actor is famous for portraying the role of a cop in several movies. However, Ajay's film Drishyam saw him in a different avatar, and he was widely praised for it. Now, Ajay informed his fans through social media that shooting for the sequel of 'Drishyam' has commenced

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared a picture with his co-star Shriya Saran and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak where he can be discussing a scene both of them. Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote, "Can Vijay protect his family again? #Drishyam2 shoot begins. beautiful shriya_saran1109 abhishekpathakk kumarmangatpathak (sic)."

Drishyam which was released in 2015, was the remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film of the same name which was released on the big screen back in 2013. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam was a massive hit.

In the sequel is the Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be reprising their roles of Vijay Salgaonkar and Nandini Salgaonkar. Ajay and Shriya play husband and wife in Drishyam.

"'Drishyam' was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with 'Drishyam 2'. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters," Ajay Devgn said while talking about the film.

The movie is an emotional thriller. The storyline of the film revolves around the cable operator Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay), whose life revolves around cinema and his family.

