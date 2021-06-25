Ajay Devgn calls Naandhi an important film that exposes the loopholes in administration. Read on to know more about the film that starred Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Ajay Devgn, who has many films in his kitty that are scheduled to release in the next two years, has added one more to the list. The Tanhaji actor has joined hands with Telugu Producer Dil Raju for the Hindi remake of the hit film Naandhi. The critically acclaimed film that released this year on February 19 starred Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles, while it was helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala.

Sharing the merry news, Ajay took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Time to share an important story with all! #DilRajuProductions and @adffilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! @srivenkateswaracreations @meenaiyerofficial @kuldeep_rathore18 @paragdesai9 #MumbaiTalkeez #NaandhiInHindi"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Currently, the producer is busy finalising the director and the star cast for the film. An official announcement regarding the same and the movie's title will be made soon.

Talking about the film Naandhi, it is a courtroom drama based on the life of a man name Surya Prakash, an under-trial prisoner who was falsely accused of murder and is waiting for judgement.

In a statement, Ajay Devgn said, "Naandhi is an important film, exposing certain loopholes in the administration. The original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve. Dil Raju and I have decided to join hands in remaking this film in Hindi to reach out to a larger audience. These are early days. The script is being finalised. Once we have the cast & key talent in place, I may be able to say more."

Expressing his happiness on collaborating with Ajay, Producer Dil Raju said, "Naandhi is made on a very important topic and we are keen to take this story to a larger audience. I am very happy to collaborate with Ajay Devgn on an important story like this. We are in the preliminary stage of the film and will soon share more details."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv