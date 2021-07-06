The wait for Ajay Devgan's film Bhuj - The Pride of India seems to be finally over as its release date has been confirmed.The film will be released on August 13 on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar VIP ahead of Independence Day.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait for Ajay Devgan's film Bhuj - The Pride of India seems to be finally over as its release date has been confirmed. The film will be released on August 13 on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar VIP ahead of Independence Day. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya Bhuj is an Indian Hindi-language war action film. It will star Ajay Devgan in the lead role. Along with him, the film will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Amy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Announcing the release of the film on Tuesday, Ajay Devgan shared the motion poster of the film on Twitter. He gave a glimpse of the film and announced its release date.

"1971. THE GREATEST BATTLE EVER FOUGHT. #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on

@DisneyplusHSVIP #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex" the actor tweeted.

The story of Bhuj - The Pride of India is based on real events. It is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The story narrates the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport. He along with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar.

The film was scheduled to be produced early, however, due to Coronavirus lockdown in India last year, the production was put on hold. Nevertheless, the production of the film was resumed in Hyderabad on 22 November 2020 and the shooting finally wrapped up in the last week of March 2021.

Although Bhuj- The Pride of India was initially planned to be released in theatres on 14 August 2020 but the halt in production delayed the screening. Now keeping in mind he Coronavirus situation across the country and the guidelines for opening cinema, the makers of the film have decided to release Bhuj on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha