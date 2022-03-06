New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's fans are convinced that the couple is back together, and the reason is Aishwaryaa's latest social media post. On Sunday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dropped a social media post for director Selvaraghavan, who happens to be the elder brother to her estranged husband Dhanush.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aishwaryaa shared a birthday post for director Selvaraghavan and wrote, “Happy birthday my guru, friend, father figure and I can go on @selvaraghavan."

In the picture, Aishwaryaa can be seen giving a side hug to the director. Through her caption, it seems Selvaraghavan plays many roles in her life.

Take a look at Aishwaryaa's post here :

Further, Selvaraghavan also reposted Aishwaryaa’s message on his account and wrote, “Thank you, my dear daughter," and dropped face with hearts emoji.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced separation in January. The couple tied the knot on 18 November 2004. However, in January, the duo announced that they are parting their ways after 18 years of marriage. Through a joint statement, the couple announced their separation on January 17.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this," the statement reads.

However, Dhanush's father and Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja called the separation a 'family quarrel' and denied the rumours of the duo stepping up for a divorce.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga. While Yatra was born in 2006, Aishwaryaa gave birth to Linga in 2010.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen