Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Fraudsters With Aishwarya Rai's Fake Passport In Greater Noida

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fake passport was recently recovered by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Greater Noida. According to the Navbharat Times, the police arrested the gang of swindlers in fraud of ₹1.80 crores. Not only this, the gang was also involved in targetting people through matrimonial sites and dating apps. In addition to the information, a retired colonel was also involved in the crime.

The police found a fake passport with Aishwarya's photo on it. The report stated that the birthplace column read as Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and the date of birth is April 18, 1990. Further, police also recovered $3000 ( ₹2.50 lakh), fake currency worth ₹11 crores, £10,500, and other equipment from the accused.

However, the police have started an investigation to find out if the gang has made duplicate documents of other celebs. According to information provided to police, this gang was impersonating employees of various businesses, including Abbott Pharmaceuticals Company, to perpetrate fraud.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, in 2012, a fake passport of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was recovered from Gujarat, according to the Times of India.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan-1 (PS1) alongside Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. She will next star in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.