New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood and also has many fan pages on social media. Recently, a fan page posted an adorable picture of Aaradhya in her school uniform. Aaradhya is seen standing with her schoolmates in the picture, and it appears to be the school's Republic Day celebrations.

The fan page posted the picture on January 26 and captioned it “Happy Republic Day”. Aaradhya is a student of Class 5 at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In the picture, she can be seen standing with other students on the school ground, and all the students are wearing face masks. The pictures of the previous functions of the school are also visible on the wall. The netizens praised Aardhya for her discipline and sincerity in school. One Instagram user wrote, “ she is a sincere student”, while another person wrote, “she is looking number one among others”.

Earlier, a video of Aaradhya reciting a poem in Hindi went viral on various social media. It left fans impressed with her Hindi pronunciations and praised her. One person wrote on Twitter, “Beautiful! So much expression and wisdom, gives young people wings to fly with! AaradhyaB u make us proud, u make India proud!”, another Twitter user wrote, “Good going sweetheart...making the Bachchans proud..”. Impressed by her talent, some people also compared Aardhya with her parents and commented, “What a bright child! Just like her mum”.

Aishwarya often posts some beautiful pictures with Aaradhya and Abhishek on her Instagram page. Recently, she shared an adorable photo with Aaradhya on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

