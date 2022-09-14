Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan OTT Rights Sold For Rs 125 Cr: Reports

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer period war drama film ‘Ponniyin Selvan -1’ has been creating strong buzz in the movie industry. The Kollywood industry’s magnum opus is being widely hailed as one of its kind and has been making fans eager to watch the film.

Days before the release of the film, the Mani Ratnam-directorial has reportedly sold its OTT streaming rights to Amazon Prime video for a staggering amount. According to several reports, the movie rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 125 crore. The movie is also expected to garner a big amount upon the release of its satellite rights.

According to a press release, the plot of the film revolves around the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. The epic war drama will be released in theaters on September 30 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in dual roles in ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’. She will be essaying the role of queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance. She will also be playing Mandakini Devi.

South superstar Vikram will be seen as Aditya Karikalan, while Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan. ‘Khatta Meetha’ star Trisha Krishnan will play the role of Kundavai in the film while Ravi will play Arunmozhi Varman.

The film marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with south actor Vikram after the 2010-film ‘Raavan. This will be the fourth collaboration of Aishwarya with Mani Ratnam after ‘Iruvar’ in 1997, ‘Guru’ in 2007 and ‘Raavan’ in 2010.