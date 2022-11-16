Aishwarya Rai Bachchan TROLLED For Kissing Daughter Aaradhya In Birthday Post; Here’s What Social Media Has To Say

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aradhya turned 11 on November 16. Taking to her Instagram account, the former Miss World dropped a picture from her daughter’s birthday celebration.

“MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA,” wrote Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the caption of her post. Take a look:

The picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kissing her daughter on her lips did not go well with some users on Instagram. Taking to the comments sections of the post, several users bashed Aishwarya for sharing such a picture.

One user wrote, “Not a indian culture ...shameful,” while another comment read, “Covid I 9 is not gone completely from india lot's of cases still found everywhere! This type of 😘 kiss should be avoided by Miss World Mrs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan madam for her daughter safety purpose.”

However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans quickly came to her defense and shamed the trollers for having such mindsets. One user wrote, “People have really lost their marbles.. imagine saying it's cringe/inappropriate to kiss YOUR child on the lips.. I can't believe what I'm reading!!.. please go outside and touch some grass.. Smh.”

Another comment read, “what's worng with people.....she just posted a picture , why to make a issue. I am 20 year old girl even my mom still sometimes kisses me on lips.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’. Released as a part one in the two-part franchise, the film went on to mint over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box-office.

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ also featured Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan. The film received rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in South superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.