New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a drop-dead gorgeous beauty. The actress always casts a spell on her fans with her beauty. Aishwarya, who made her debut back in 1997 with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya won huge appreciation from fans. The blue-eyed beauty has millions of fans and followers. The actress is not only famous in India but has also gained appreciation internationally. Aishwarya, who walked down the red carpet at Cannes is reportedly going to walk the red carpet once again in Cannes 2022.

As per a report by Pink Villa, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress will be once again seen attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022. For the unversed, the Cannes festival 2022 will start on May 17 this year. According to the latest buzz by the popular anonymous Instagram account, Diet Sabya, the gorgeous actress, will be walking the red carpet at the event. The Instagrammer shared the news through her Insta account.

However, there is no official announcement and confirmation regarding the issue. People have loved Aish on the big screens. The actress has always managed to grab eyeballs and is popularly known for her stunning red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the years.

Meanwhile, talking about Aishwarya's work front, the actress is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated movie Ponniyin Selvan along with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi, among others. Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release on September 30, 2022. Earlier this year, Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared her first look from the film, which got a lot of appreciation from fans.

For the unversed, Aishwarya is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan. The couple has an adorable daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen