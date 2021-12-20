New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Panama Papers leak case. The 48-year-old actress - daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan - was earlier summoned by the probe agency in November this year and was asked to respond within 15 days. The summon, as per reports, was sent to her Mumbai residence 'Pratiksha'.

Aishwarya's name had emerged in the Panama Papers which were leaked in 2016 that revealed the fraud and tax evasion details of several prominent personalities across the world. In 2016, during the trailer launch of her movie 'Sarabjit', Aishwarya was asked about her name figuring in the Panama Paper leaks. However, the actress had chose to stay mum.

"The statement has been made to all of you already. Hope you all are aware about it," Aishwarya had said then, as reported by news agency PTI. "Why are you acting so desperate? You are the only one asking for it."

Later, her manager, who was also present at the event, said that the "statement is there in the Indian Express take it from there." Her adviser had also called the investigation false.

The Panama Papers are a leaked set of 11.5 million confidential documents that provide detailed information about more than 214,000 offshore companies listed by the Panamanian corporate service provider Mossack Fonseca, including the identities of shareholders and directors of the companies.

It contains of about 500 prominent Indians, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya among other politicians and businessmen. Earlier, Bachchan had issued a statement saying that his name was "misused" and he was not aware of any of the companies mentioned in the report.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that it undisclosed credits amounting to ?20,353 crore have been detected with respect to 930 India-linked entities in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks. It also informed that taxes collected so far amount to Rs 153.88 crore in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks.

"As on October 1, 2021, total undisclosed credits amounting to Rs 20,353 crore have been detected with respect to 930 India linked entities in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

"Such actions under direct tax law include searches and seizure, surveys, enquiries, assessment and reassessment of income, levy of taxes along with interest, levy of penalties, filing of prosecution complaints in criminal courts, wherever applicable," he added.

