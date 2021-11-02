New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Cited as the most beautiful woman in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently ringed in her 48th birthday with family. She however kept it low and only celebrated her birthday with her close ones. The actress who usually maintains a low-key profile on social media took to her official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her special day's celebrations.

In the picture shared by her, Aish was seen posing with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. What caught everyone's attention was that Aishwarya was seen twinning with her little one as the duo were seen flaunting the same tiara on their heads.

Aishwarya captioned the adorable family click saying, "I Love you forever and beyond," and added a handful of emojis.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Apart from this, later Aishwarya also shared a picture, where she was seen posing with her mother Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya. "Love you eternally, thank you for your unconditional love and blessings," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Meanwhile, being a dotting hubby Abhishek did not miss a chance to flaunt his love for his lady. He took to his official social media handle on Saturday and shared a picture of Aishwarya posing by the poolside. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being you. You complete us. We love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in 2018's 'Fanney Khan' with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. And now she is all set to make her comeback after four years on silver screen with her favourite filmmaker Mani Ratnam's historical fiction 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The film will also be starring south stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal