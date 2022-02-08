New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022, due to multiple organ failures. Ever since then her fans including the B-town stars have been pouring in condolence. Now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also taken to her social media handle to remember the legendary singer. She penned a heartfelt note on late Monday night, praying for the 'divine soul'.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a pic of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, "At a loss for words… Prayers for your Divine Soul to Rest in Peace, Lataji… God Bless. In absolute gratitude for you… and all your Blessings… Eternally,” along with folded hands and broken heart emoji.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Soon after she dropped the post, fans flooded her comment section revising some of her iconic songs picturised on Aishwarya. A fan wrote, "We love iconic ‘Humko hami se chura lo’ song and her voice suited perfectly," another wrote, "You and ‘paas aao gale se lagalo’ will always remain classic." An international fan also wrote, "Iam DutchTurkish and iam in deep pain.. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb how hard most it be 4 india"

Aishwarya Rai's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan also penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle. Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, he wrote,"‘Today, we have lost the greatest of all time! We are all left heartbroken and speechless. An irreplaceable loss. Rest in glory Lata ji. Thank you for blessing us with your voice, talent and compassion. We are privileged to have lived in the times of the great Lata Mangeshkar."

Meanwhile, popularly known as Nightingale of India she received state honour during her funeral on Sunday at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. She was the oldest of the siblings, namely Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv