New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The queen of hearts, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very active on social media and she enjoys a massive fan following of 9.2 million followers on Instagram. She keeps sharing pictures with her family. Well, recently, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress shared a post remembering her late father Krishnaraj Rai. Taking to Instagram, she shared two pictures and penned a heartwarming note with it.

Her post read, "WE LOVE YOU ETERNALLY..You and Us... Forever and Beyond..."

Have a look at the post:

The 47-year -old's father, Krishnaraj Rai passed away on March 18, 2017, after fighting with cancer. He was an Army biologist by profession. On Friday, Aishwarya shared two pictures on Instagram, in the first post, she shared a photo of her late father. In the second picture, she was posing with her mother Brindya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and her late father's photo was seen in the background.

As soon as she shared the photo on social media, fans started flooding the comment section with sweet messages. One of the users wrote, "Parents stay with us in our memories and blessings."

Another user wrote, "God bless you and your family."

Yet another wrote, "Stay blessed."

The Jodhaa Akbar actress keeps sharing pictures of her father on her Instagram. She also shared a post last year in December in which she penned a heartfelt post for her late father on his birthday. She wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- AjjaaaOur Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGELLOVE YOU ETERNALLY (sic)."

Have a look at the post here:

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the film Fanney Khan in which she was starred opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film was released in the year 2018. She has several films in her pipeline including Anurag Kashyap's directorial Gulab Jamun, and Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan.

