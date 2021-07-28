Photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to his official Instagram handle to share the picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from his latest calendar shoot for the year 2021. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fans are missing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan badly and want to see more of her onscreen. And recently, their wish came true when celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a picture of his calendar shoot of the year 2021, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram, Dabboo uploaded a black and white picture of Aishwarya Rai's face. In the click, the actress looking stunning as she is seen wearing a trench coat and her hair styled in waves. The ace photographer captioned the pic saying, "When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally. Absolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb For #dabbooratnanicalendar."

Take a look at Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram picture here:

Isn't she looking gorgeous?

As soon as the pic was shared, fans could not help but comment how beautiful she was looking. One user wrote, "Stunning", while others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

For the unversed, this is the 22nd time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is featuring in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar.

Meanwhile, talking about the film front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan opposite Sarath Kumar. Recently, her pictures went viral where the actress was present with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya at Sarath Kumar's family in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu.

Also, Sarath Kumar's daughter, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar uploaded a series of pictures with the Bachchans from their family get-together.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal