Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have been discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after they both tested negative for coronavirus, her husband Abhishek Bachchan said on Monday.

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home," Abhishek wrote on Twitter.

However, he and his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan are still in the hospital and undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. They both had tested positive the same day on July 11 and admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. "My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," the junior Bachchan added.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Earlier, there were reports that Amitabh Bachchan has also recovered from the coronavirus infection but the actor himself busted the fake news. ".. this news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" he said in a tweet.

A day after Amitabh and his son were diagnosed with COVID-19, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive. They remained under home quarantine initially but were shifted to hospital after developing symptoms.

