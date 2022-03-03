New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first look of the characters from the film Ponniyin Selvan has been released by the makers of the film, and clearly Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look is grabbing the most of our attention. The film is set to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022.

Aish also shared the poster and captioned it "The golden era comes to the big screens on September 30th." The much-anticipated magnum opus, PS-1, Mani Ratnam directorial's “Ponniyin Selvan" will also features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Take a look:

As soon as the post went on the internet, fans of the former Miss India spammed the comments section with heart and fire emojis, whereas also re-tweeted the post, "Goddess," wrote a Twitter user.

"The original gangster when it comes to period movies," wrote another. Aishwarya has featured in films like Devdas, Umrao Jaan, Jodhaa Akbar, and others.

The first look of the poster features Aishwarya as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, and Trisha as Kundavai.

Take a look here:

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is an ambitious project. The film is based on a historical novel which has the same name. The author of the novel is Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel narrates the story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

Meanwhile, the film is produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions, and the executive producer of the film is Siva Ananth. The music of the film will be composed by AR. Rahman and Ravi Varman is responsible for the cinematography of the film. Co-written by Mani Ratnam along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan, the film is expected to be grand like never before.

