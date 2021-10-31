New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one such actress who needs no introduction. Her name is enough to charm her fans and others. Aishwarya as her name is the epitome of beauty and is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. Aishwarya was crowned Miss World in 1994 and from then there is no turning back for the Diva.

Her grey eyes are magical and it is often said by media portals that Aishwarya's beauty is unparalleled in the world. The diva is one of the first Indian actresses to gain fame in Hollywood and feature in the Cannes film festival. "Miss Catwalk", "Miss Miraculous", "Miss Photogenic", "Miss Perfect Ten" and "Miss Popular" are titles that were given to the beauty in Miss India World Pageant.

The Diva celebrates her birthday on November 1st and this year the actress will turn 48. As we say age is just a number but she lives by it as her charms and charismatic personality will never fade. While the world appreciate Aishwarya for her beauty and her iconic roles in movie such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, she has done much more that needs to be appreciated too.

For her birthday this year, we at Jagran have brought you 5 hidden movies of Aishwarya which describe her acting talent and will give you movies to add to your must-watch list.

The Mistress of Spices

Aishwarya is an orphan in the movie, who has learned to harness the magical properties of spices. As a rule, however, she cannot use the powers for her own gain or touch another person. But then she falls in love and some things went wrong in the end. The movie was helmed by Paul Mayeda Berges and released in the year 2006.

The Last Legion

It is a historical action thriller based on Roman Empire. Aishwarya in the movie can be seen in role of Mira who is an Indian agent of the Eastern Roman Empire. She was featured in the movie for her dancing skills which proved as an asset in all the fighting scenes.

Rain Coat



Aishwarya in the movie plays the role of Neerja and the story revolves around two lovers (Manoj and Neerja), separated by destiny, who meet again one day. Aishwarya Rai was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Provoked

Kiranjit after marrying Deepak moves to London. However, during the course of her marital journey, he begins torturing her physically and mentally. Aishwarya as Kiranjit has aced her role in the ovie helmed by Jag Mundhra. It was released in the year 2006.

Chokher Bali



The movie is based on a novel written by Rabindranath Tagore. In the movie, Aishwarya (Bindoni) loses her husband and after that travels back to her village and decides to stay with her friend. Soon, she begins an affair with her friend's son Mahendra who is married.

Posted By: Ashita Singh