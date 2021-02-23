On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Netflix film Ludo. He will next be seen in the film Dasvi.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The power-couple of Bollywood Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally took the time out from their busy schedule, and they recently attended a wedding of a relative. Now, the family pictures of Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya are doing rounds on the internet, and we are in awe of it.

In the photos, Aishwarya and Abhishek are seen twinning as they donned a pastel colour ethnic attire, and they even wore a matching mask with it. Aishwarya carried anarkali suit and she kept her hair open with that look. On the other hand, their 9-year-old daughter was looking cute in a pink outfit that she carried with a matching face cover.

The Bachchan family also attended the pre-wedding festivities. In another picture, Aishwarya was looking stunning in red and golden attire. Her outfit had details of zari in it.

The fan pages of Aishwarya also posted pictures from the wedding ceremony. In another photo, Aishwarya was seen posing with her relative on the wedding stage.

Aaradhya was looking adorable in a golden sharara outfit. She even carried a small mang tika with her attire and she was looking stunning in it.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the Netflix film Ludo. He will next be seen in the film Dasvi. It is reported that the actor has kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming film on February 22.

On the other hand, Aishwarya will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was last seen in the film Fanney Khan. In the 2018 film, Aishwarya shared the screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film was directed by Atul Manjrekar and was produced by T-series films. The story of the film was penned by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal.

