Aishwarya Lekshmi Dating Arjun Das? 'PS 2' Star's Latest Post Sparks Dating Rumors

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das's relationship rumors have got a final confirmation as the 'Gatta Kusthi' actress surprised her fans as she dropped a mushy pic with Arjun Das which has taken over the internet by storm.

Actor and producer Aishwarya Lekshmi posted a pic with actor Arjun Das and just dropped a simple emoji in the caption, where the two were all smiles and were radiating happiness on the camera.

Aishwarya Lekshmi started her career as a model and began her acting career in 2017. Giving back-to-back films in 2022, she was seen 9 times on the screen including in 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', 'Gatta Kusthi', 'Ammu', 'Gargi', 'Kumari' and 'Archana 31 Not Out.'

The actress recently got into the line of production as well, where the actress produced one of her films i.e. 'Gargi.'

Meanwhile, Arjun Das was earlier an established banker in Dubai, before he found his new interest in the segment of films and decided to try his luck in Chennai. His roles in Vijay's 'Master' and Karthi's 'Kaithi' got him sincere recognition in the Tollywood industry.

Talking about their work front in 2023, Arjun Das is all set to make his Hindi debut with the Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film 'Angamaly Diaries.' Das is also working on Anwar Rasheed's Malayalam film which is yet to be titled.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmi will be next seen in 'King Of Kotha' opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2.'

According to a report by India Today, Arjun Das talked about his Hindi debut, where he said, "I am delighted that my first step in the Hindi film world is happening on such a strong footing."

He further said, "With Madhumita in command of the re-imagining of such a stellar film like Angamaly Diaries and to have Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram produce the film, I couldn't have asked for a better start to this new chapter for me. Madhumita has brought her unique flavor to this film and I can't wait for the audience to watch her vision for the film."

Many of their fans were curious about their relationship status, and one social media user wrote, "tell us it's just a movie announcement, please! k bye."

However, enjoying a huge fan base, Aishwarya Lekshmi seems to have broken a lot of fans' hearts with her announcement!