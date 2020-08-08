Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the plane crash.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Randeep Hooda among many others on Friday expressed shock over the plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode city that left 16 people killed.

"Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones."

Actor Randeep Hooda tweeted a message sending his prayers for the passengers and crew members of the fight.

“Terribly shocking to hear the tragic news of Aircraft crash of the #AirIndia that overshot the runway in Kozhikode which was Flying back from Dubai.. Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport,” Hooda tweeted.

Actor Esha Gupta expressed concern over the plane crash, writing, “Praying for safety of everyone aboard the #AirIndiaExpress.”

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote, “"Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.”

Sidharth Malhotra wished for speedy recovery of the victims.

"Saddened to hear about all those who lost their lives in the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers and condolences are with their families and loved ones. Hoping the injured recover soon," Sidharth wrote.

Actor Raveena Tandon called it a 'terrible tragedy' and offered condolences to the bereaved families. She wrote, "Such terrible,terrible news .Prayers and condolences to the bereaved families. #AirIndiaExpress #AirIndiaplanecrash.”



Nidhhi Agerwal shared helpline number for the relatives of the passengers.

“Very devastated about the news of #keralaplanecrash my heart goes out to the people affected. This is a helpline number,” she wrote.

At least 16 people, including pilot and co-pilot, were killed and 123 other sustained injuries in the incident that occurred at the Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kerala's Kozhikode.

