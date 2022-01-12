New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday rubbished all the gossips, rumours of break up with girlfriend Malaika Arora. Taking to his social media Arjun showed how he and Malaika are going strong.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a black and white rocking mirror selfie with Malaika. He captioned the picture, "Ain’t no place for shady rumors. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

As soon, Arjun posted the picture with her lady love, many celebs showered the post with comments and heart emojis. Meanwhile her girlfriend Malaika herself dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.

On the new Year, Arjun shared a pouty pic with Malaika and wrote, "as the dust settles in 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must ) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!."

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. She is further known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello among many others.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. He will next be seen in Ek Villain with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. He will also star in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh