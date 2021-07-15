New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and others, now Taapsee Pannu has added a feather to her cap by turning a producer. The Haseen Dillruba actress has recently launched her own production house, Outsiders Films. The actress has joined hands with Pranjal Khandhdiya is a producer and content creator for the past 20 years.

Sharing this merry news, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional note thanking everyone who supported her and promised her fans to deliver good content through her production house. She wrote, "Last year when it was almost a decade since I plunged into the dream this Indian Film Industry is, I never knew I will not just float but actually learn to swim my way through. For someone who never dreamt of being a public figure I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work. Time for some payback, because with great power comes greater responsibility. So wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best, coz the view is the best from the “outside” Writing a new chapter of life, now as a producer with the “Outsider Films” #OutsidersFilms #NewChapter"

Here have a look:

In her next post, she shared a pic wherein Taapsee can be seen with her business partner Pranjal. She captioned this post as Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for “Outsiders Films” while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together, having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it!

Cheers !"

Here have a look:

Talking about Outsiders Films, it will be doing ground productions for all the projects. The first project from this production house is expected to be a thriller, with Taapsee Pannu headlining the project.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee was recently seen in Haseen Dillruba. She will be next seen in Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, DooBaaraa, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan and Looop Lapeta, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv