Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sooryavanshi's much-awaited song 'Aila Re Aillaa' featuring Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer is out and about.

The track is upbeat and will make you groove as soon as you hear it. Since Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty, this song features the filmmaker's previous lead heroes who played cops in his films including Ajay Devgn- Singham, Ranveer Singh- Simmba.

The duo were seen shaking a leg with Akshay Kumar in police uniforms and on their signature steps.

Sharing the song on social media Akshay took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now"

The freshly released song titled, 'Aila Re Aillaa' is a recreation of a blockbuster track from the last decade which too featured Akshay Kumar dancing to the thumping beats.

While the original track was composed by Pritam Chakraborty, the new version is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for rendering new colours to original songs. The track has been sung by Daler Mehndi with lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

The film which was supposed to release almost two years back is now finally set to take over theatres and invigorate our cinemas by bringing in a colossal chunk of the audience.

The film which also stars Katrina Kaif is all set for its release on November 5.

