Kanye West Claims He Caught Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian With NBA Star Chris Paul

Donda rapper Kanye West claimed on Friday that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian had an affair with popular NBA star Chris Paul. The rapper, whose Twitter account has now been suspended, wrote in one of his tweet, "Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night."

According to the msn.com, the allegations came a day after Kanye and Kim's divorce settlement which stated that the rapper will give the SKIMS owner $200,000 per month in child support. He tweeted, "Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night." He also added a photograph of the NBA star with his tweet.

Earlier, in the day, the NBA star was suspended on Twitter by the new CEO Elon Musk after he posted a photograbh of Swastika over rhe Star of David, a symbol of Judaism, on the social media giant. Ye then posted an unflattering image of Musk half-naked on a yacht, which didn't go well with the latter. "Let’s always remember this as my final tweet," he wrote with with the photograph. Though the tweet was deleted soon, it didn't get unnoticed as the Tesla owner replied, "That is fine. This is not."

Confirming Ye's suspension, Musk wrote, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Earlier, Ye also faced backlash over his comments on Hitler. While appearing on InfoWars, a show hosted by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Ye said, "I see good things about Hitler … Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler." To this, Jones replied, "The Nazis were thugs." Ye said, " But they did good things too." Jones again said, "Oh my goodness … just because you don’t like one group doesn’t mean –". As Ye interrupted, he said, "I love Jewish people. But I also love Nazis."

Laterm Alex Jones stated, "I don’t think Hitler was a good guy." To this, West replied, "There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things."