New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After almost a year Rhea Chakraborty is now quite active on social media. The actress keeps posting something or the other every now and then. Recently, she shared a cryptic post ahead of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary.

Yes, she posted about strength and wrote a few words of inspiration amidst COVID-19. Taking to her official social media handle, Rhea said, "From great suffering, comes great strength! You'll just have to trust me on this one.. Hand in there Love Rhea."

Rhea Chakraborty was stuck in controversy after her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. After the actor's demise, his father lodged an abetment to suicide case against Rhea and accused her with a number of charges including money laundering.

Later the case went into the hands of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Post this, Rhea was jailed for a month with a charge of allegedly procuring drugs. She was later released on bail. Amidst all the chaos, she took a break from social media and disabled the comment section.

Recently, the actress shared a post on Mother's Day saying, "My beautiful Maa, I remember you said this to me when I was a little girl - “Happiness is within you , don’t look for it outside , find love in your heart and you’ll be a happy girl forever! “ This carried me through life Maa, I promise I am trying my best... Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers , we love you"

On the work front, she will next be seen in her film Chehre which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and more.

