New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case gathered quite a lot of attention from fans and followers. The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment last year on June 14 and ever since his case has raised several questions and garnered a lot of spotlight from all over the country and even abroad.

His hoardings were set up in different countries, fans were paying tribute to him through social media. But amidst this, there have been some people who took advantage of the situation and started a fake fund raiser in Sushant Singh Rajput's name. And to address those people, the late actor's other sister Meetu Singh took to her Twitter handle and shared a series of posts.

She said, "Unfortunately, it has come to our notice that some people are taking advantage of this situation for their own personal benefits which is an unexplainably inhuman act. All these people are required to refrain themselves from doing so."

In another tweet, she said, "We would also like to bring this to everyone’s notice that the family has not authorised anyone to raise donations or funds in the name of SSR and no one has the consent to make anything about or related to SSR, be it a movie, a book or a merchandise."

She further added, "The family is not fond of turning a devastating tragedy into a profit and we will not allow anyone to do so. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SSRians #SushantSinghRajput."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal