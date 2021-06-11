Nitish Bharadwaj even mentioned that both Sushant and Sara became very friendly with his daughters. Read on to know what other details he shared in his post about the late actor.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, his Kedarnath co-star Nitish Bharadwaj shared a picture of him posing with his twin daughters and Sara Ali Khan.

Along with the pic, Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Sara's father's role in the film, shared a long caption where she mentioned an old incident of Sushant failing to keep his promise. Yes, the actor said that Sushant has met his two daughters Devyani and Shivaranjani on the sets of Kedarnath and promised to wish them on their birthday. However, he forgot, but later when the late actor recalled not being able to keep the promise he called Nitish's daughters up and apologized to them immediately.

Nitish Bharadwaj even mentioned that both Sushant and Sara became very friendly with his daughters. The Mahabharat actor took to his official Facebook account to share the picture and the anecdote. He wrote:

"Kedarnath shooting & my daughters -

We were shooting the underwater scene in Khopoli naval training centre on 30/4/2018, when my twin daughters, Devyani & Shivaranjani, came to see the shooting. Both being very intelligent & curious to know many things, they became very friendly with Sushant & Sara. They told Sushant that they will be celebrating their 6th birthday soon in May 2018. Sushant promised them to call & wish them. On their birthday, they were waiting for his call but he didn’t call. I told them that probably he was busy.

Later in June 2018 when we were shooting in Mumbai on the sets, Sushant suddenly remembered of his promise & that he had forgotten to call my daughters. He requested me to connect him to them. When they came on line, he started to talk just like them, in a child-like tone, & apologised. Shivaranjani accepted his apology & spoke normally but Devyani said that she was upset with him & didn’t want to talk to him. Sushant pleaded with me to request her to talk to him. When I requested Devyani, she agreed to talk to him. But she was confident enough to tell him that she was upset as he broke his promise. He somehow did all the baby-talk (totle Bol) & apologised to her. It was quite a scene to see how a big star was brought down to pleading to a small child. Both my daughters were happy that finally ’Sushant bhaiyya’ kept his promise…

This was Sushant's human side; he was a gentle & sensitive soul and never had an ego. He didn’t ever mind saying sorry if he felt that he was wrong. With the stardom that actors achieve, it is a rare quality to keep remaining human & grounded; keep the child inside us alive. …. I liked him for this quality. My daughters remember him even today.

Stars come n go; but very few touch your heart.

Here are my daughters with Sushant, Sara & me."

Take a look at Nitish's post here:





For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra apartment. He had committed suicide which raged a series of controversies all across Bollywood.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal