Ahead Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary, Remembering The Late Actor With His Career-Best Performances

B-town actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14, 2020, left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans. The actor began his career with the popular TV show, titled Pavitra Rishta, alongside Ankita Lokhande. SSR later participated in several reality shows including Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. After a hard struggle for many years, he made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Kai Po Che. The movie left a mark on his fans as well as followers as they all praised Sushant's performance in it.

On January 21, 2023, the world will celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, and ahead of this, let us have a look at his five amazing movies :

Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Hindi movie debut with Kai Po Che. The movie became a commercial and critical success within no time. Sushant played the role of a failed cricketer with which he won million hearts.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant Singh Rajput gave his career-best performance in the hit movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie saw him portraying the role of the former Indian cricketer-captain, MS Dhoni. Sushant was highly applauded for stepping into the shoes of one of the best cricketers of the Indian Cricket Team.

Sonchiriya

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles, didn't make a great impact at the Box Office. Despite this, the late actor's performance was highly praised by critics as well as fans.

Chhichhore

The 2019 Indian Hindi-language movie Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019. Sushant delivered a memorable film with Chhichhore in 2019. At the Indian box office, the film surprisingly turned out to be a huge success.

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara was released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, the movie also marks the actress Sanjana Sanghi's Bollywood debut. Dil Bechara received a direct profit of Rs. 12 Crore and it was considered to be a hit movie.