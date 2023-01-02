Ahead Of 'Spare' Memoir Release, Prince Harry To Appear On '60 Minutes' For 'Explosive' Interview| Watch

Prince Harry is slated to be interviewed by journalist Anderson Cooper on the news show 60 Minutes that will be televised on the US network CBS on Sunday, January 8. It is the first time the prince will be appearing on an American TV channel to talk about his upcoming memoir, Spare, which will be available to the public on January 10. This book is said to comprise the prince's personal accounts.

Published by Penguin Random House, the memoir is described as "raw, unflinching honesty". The preview of the forthcoming interview shows Harry conversing with Anderson as they discuss his latest biography and life.

Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

The much-discussed royal has divided the general public in both the US and the UK. The assertions by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been welcomed with both criticism and support since they forsook their royal obligations in 2020.

Reacting to the promo of the talk, a Twitter user said, " Harry has no loyalty; he’s despicable." While another remarked, " Remember, Harry and Meghan REALLY hate media attention…"

However, supporters of Price Harry defended him on the microblogging. A Twitter user commented, "I think Harry burns the house down. He’s going to do it solo in hopes they don’t blame Megan, which is of course is futile. But in the end, he wants them to know it was him." Another remarked, "Happy for him to be able to give his own information on his own life. True self-care." Many people were enthusiastic about the release of his book, with one saying, " I cannot wait to watch this and read his memoir. Go Harry,” along with raising hands emoji.

Harry conveyed that he had attempted to make a deal with the royal family secretly however there have been disclosures against them in the media. He said, "Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto.

"They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So, when we're being told for the last six years, 'We can't put a statement out to protect you.' But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes-- there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

The 60 Minutes conversation is being broadcast one month after the Netflix feature Harry & Meghan. They articulated their version of the hostile parting with the royal family, starting with their courtship and proceeding to the birth of their two kids, Archie and Lillibet. The six-episode documentary series, helmed by Liz Garbus, was Netflix's most noteworthy documentary introduction, with 81.55 million viewing hours globally in its initial seven days of delivery.

This isn't the first time that individuals of the royal house have appeared on the American programme. His dad, King Charles, appeared on the show in 2005 while his granddad, the late Prince Philip, was featured in 1981.