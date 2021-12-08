New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of the much-anticipated movie 'RRR' is set to hit the screens on December 09, and the makers of the movie are leaving no stones unturned in terms of enthralling their fans. Yesterday, the makes shared the BTS videos of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn's characters respectively.

Taking to social media handle, Ram Charan shared a post for fans and captioned it "Brace Yourself for BHEEM #RRRMovie #RRRTrailer"

RRR is a fictional movie which is based on two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The movie is a Telegu-language period action drama film helmed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

For the first time, Jr NTR will share the screen space with Ramm Charan. The movie will be dubbed and released in Hindi on January 7, 2022. Apart from lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran in important roles.

SS Rajamouli has become a household name, post Baahubali's success. Indian film director and screenwriter has made another film on a grand scale and is set to break many records. Hundreds of movie theaters across the Telugu district have been booked for the trailer launch and are reportedly set to screen the movie trailer from tomorrow.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen