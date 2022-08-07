Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan Release, Akshay Kumar Goes On Shopping For His On-Screen Sisters | Watch

Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan and is busy promoting the film these days. The actor has also shared many behind the scene videos with the star cast from his promotional journey. In one such video, Akshay can be seen buying clothes for his on-screen sisters Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur and Smrithi Srikanth.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Indore ke namkeen, Hyderabad ke moti aur aakhir mein le aaya apni behno ko Ahmedabad, shopping kara ne. Yeh ludo ki game haar na kaafi mehenga pada. Miliye humse 11 August ko cinemas mein".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Earlier, he also shared some BTS pics from the Raksha Bandhan sets. He wrote, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding. Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas. #1MonthToRakshaBandhan #RakshaBandhan11August #BTS".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Raksha Bandhan is the story about an elder brother, who tries to arrange money for the marriage of his four younger sisters. Because of the responsibilities of his younger sisters, his relationship with his childhood sweetheart comes on the verge of breaking up.

Akshay Kumar has collaborated with director Anand L Rai for the second time as previously worked on 'Atrangi Re'. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay has previously collaborated with Bhumi in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Raksha Bandhan will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chadda'. Both the films will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will star in Ram Setu, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. He will be seen in Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 and Mission Cinderella. He is also working on a Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake and will be seen in Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic.