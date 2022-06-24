Ahead Of Money Heist Korea Release, Star Cast Explains 'Real Meaning' Of Masks

Korean dramas have a huge fan following all over the world and also enjoys a massive following in India as well. After the massive success of Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead, Netflix is back with another show 'Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area'. The show is the official adaption of one of the most popular shows Money Heist. The K-drama fans are excited about the Korean version of the show as it stars some of the biggest names in the Korean entertainment industry including the Squid Game star Park Hae-Soo.

Earlier, Netflix introduced the star cast of Money Heist Korea. In the caption, they wrote, "Meet the crew that will hold our hearts hostage. MONEY HEIST: KOREA - JOINT ECONOMIC AREA is coming on June 24. Only on Netflix."

Even though Money Heist Korea is an adaption, there will be many changes in the show. The iconic mask is also different and the star cast has revealed that the show will have a special connection with the South Korean culture.

At the press conference, Park Hae-Soo said, "In Spain, the Dali mask was used to send the message of freedom, and in Korea, we used the Hahoe mask from Andong area, and Hahoe mask has some significance to it. It is embodying the criticism of the powerful, and it has the sense of humor in it as well. And when the mask was first brought to me, I actually felt this sense of overwhelming power when the mask is worn by every member of the cast. It has different angles from the center and from the side as well. I mean, the look that the mask is portraying from different angles may seem quite different, so that is something that I was intrigued." Park Hae-Soo will portray the role of Berlin.

Jong-Seo, who plays Tokyo in the series, said “Even before the shooting started, we were quite curious about what kind of mask we will be wearing, and when we heard that the Hahoe mask was chosen, and when we saw the mask in reality, I was really surprised because it is not a plain-looking mask, it is having a big smile on it and sends a sense of humor and at the same time sends a sense of mystery as well. So it has multi-layered meaning to it and I was feeling really intrigued by the mask."

“Korean content is loved across the world, and that is probably because Korean content creators have clever ideas and smart approach. That’s done on this show as well. Of course, it has the Korean sentiments and sense of humor,” said Yoo Ji-tae, who plays the role of Professor.

Money Heist Korea stars Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon. The series will stream on Netflix frpm June 24, 2022.