Ahead Of JugJugg Jeeyo Release, Akshay Kumar Sends Best Wishes To Team | Watch

JugJugg Jeeyo has been one of the most awaited family entertainment films of the year and the star cast of the movie has left no stones unturned to promote their movie. From starting a 'Naach Punjabann' challenge on social media to doing tours in different cities, the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo have done everything for the promotion. Many B-town celebs have promoted the film by grooving to the songs of the film. Now, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has joined the list and has shared a heartwarming video sending best wishes to the cast and crew of the film.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Sending my best wishes, hamesha #JugJuggJeeyo".

In the video, Akshay says, "Today is Friday and it is the day to go to the theatres. This Friday an amazing film has released 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and it has amazing actors like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have produced it and the good news is that it is directed by my friend Raj Mehta, with music by Azeem Dayani. All the best guys, JugJugg Jeeyo."

In the end, Akshay does the signature JugJugg Jeeyo action, which is done to protect others from evil eyes. Apart from Akshay Kumar, celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor have promoted the film.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. The movie will hit the theatres today, that is, June 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj. The trailer of his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' is out and will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The movie revolves around the bond between a brother and his four younger sisters. Raksha Bandhan will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.