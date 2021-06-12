Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with the small screen. He worked in the hit TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', where he starred alongside actress Ankita Lokhande. Sushant played the role of 'Manav' in the show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput was an artist par excellence. A versatile actor, flawless dancer, and fitness enthusiast, the news of him passing away by suicide left his fans, family, and colleagues equally distraught.

A year after his death, a video of Sushant is making rounds on the internet. In this video, the actor is seen in an episode of the popular Indian television show CID. Sushant played the role of a detective in the hit Sony TV series in a special episode in 2015. Shortly before the release of his film 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Watch the video here:

Sushant appeared on CID as his character from the film and helped ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet in solving a series of murders across Mumbai and Kolkata. Sushant’s character gathers clues as he tries to solve a murder that looks like a case of poisoning. He then comes to Mumbai and discovers that the team of CID has also been investigating a murder that might be connected to the one in Kolkata. He joins the CID team and they are able to finally find the murderers.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with the small screen. He worked in the hit TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', where he starred alongside actress Ankita Lokhande. Sushant played the role of 'Manav' in the show.

With this show, Sushant soon became a household name. After this, he left the small screen and turned to Bollywood. In the year 2013, his first film 'Kai Po Che!' was released, which was praised by both audiences and critics. He went on to star in several other movies including, 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichhore'. His last movie 'Dil Bechara' was released after his demise on July 24, 2020, on Disney Hotstar.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan