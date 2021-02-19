Soon-to-be mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked by shutterbugs outside her building. In the pictures, Kareena was looking breathtaking as she nailed the art of an easy-breezy look, and we are all for it. See Pics

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Everyone is eagerly awaiting the birth of the second baby of Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, ahead of her delivery, Bebo stepped out of the house with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur to visit her sister Karisma Kapoor. Soon-to-be mommy was clicked by shutterbugs outside her building. In the pictures, Kareena was looking breathtaking as she nailed the art of an easy-breezy look, and we are all for it.

From donning all-denim outfits to her peculiar maternity attire choices, one thing is pretty sure that her taste is chic and classy. In the pictures, Kareena was looking gorgeous as ever in a maxi dress that she carried with comfortable flats and gladiator shades. She was wearing the no-makeup look, and she aced it with a bun. Her maxi dress had details of small polka dots and a bow tie.

She was walking towards her car with her 4-year-old. Taimur was looking cool in a blue outfit that he paired with matching blue shoes, and he even wore a white mask with it.

Recently, Bebo received a gift from the newly married couple Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi, ahead of her delivery. Kareena shared the story of her gift on Instagram, in which, a beautiful plant was seen. She captioned the story that read, "Congratulations beautiful Dia and Vaibhav."

Bebo also shared the story of the big gift hamper that she received from her friend Poonam Damania. She shared the story with the caption, "Love it, Thank you my Poonie." In another story, she shared the picture of bed covers that she received for Taimur, sharing the story, she wrote, "Thank You for Tim's gorgeous covers."

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012, and they are parents to a four-year-old son, Taimur. Their son Taimur aka 'Tim' was born on December 20, 2016. Now, the shutterbugs' favourite kid is soon going to become an elder brother.

