Ahead Of Golden Globe Awards, 'RRR' Star Ram Charan Clicks Selfies With Thousands Of Fans In LA

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are currently in Los Angeles for the Golden Globes, which formally launches the award season in Hollywood. The actors were seen at LA's renowned Chinese Theatre, where their movie RRR was being shown, before the major award ceremony.

RRR is nominated for Best Non-English Feature Film and Best Original Song at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards for its worldwide popular song Naatu Naatu. On Tuesday, Ram Charan was spotted posing for photos with a throng of fans outside the LA theatre where RRR was screened.

See the pictures here:

Ram, who has always impressed audiences with his extreme humility, demonstrated this once more when being a global star he politely posed for photographs with all of the fans.

Several videos of the star were posted by fan clubs on social media, which later went viral, and internet users have hailed him as a global icon.

We also got a preview of the Los Angeles film premiere, thanks to the makers of RRR. Fans can be seen synchronising their movements with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu in one of the videos shared by team RRR on Twitter. In the other clip, excited fans can be seen dancing in private.

#RRR at the Chinese Theatre Hollywood Interrrmission update:



WE ALL RUSHED TO THE FRONT OF THE THEATER AND HAD A DANCE PARTY DURING NAATU NAATU pic.twitter.com/goxSRgZqEo — Landon Du (@LandonSDu) January 10, 2023

In the historical drama RRR, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan play the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju and the tribal chieftain Komaram Bheem, respectively. Their friendship is the subject of a fictitious story that is set in British India and emphasises their struggle against oppression. The landmark film by SS Rajamouli also marked Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut.

Its star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others and its music has been composed by MM Keeravani.