New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entire country in a shock. Fans, celebrities and even politicians are mourning the death of Rajput.

It’s been more than a month since his demise and people are still remembering how the actor made a place in their hearts. Amid this, an old picture of Rajput posing with the team of his first play has surfaced online. The play was directed by Juuhi Babbar Sonii and was titled Pukaar.

Sonii shared the picture on June 14 but it has been re-shared recently and has went viral. Sonii, Sushant Singh’s first director, revealed in the post that “Pukaar” was his “first play” in which he acted, adding that he was discovered by the Balaji casting person through one of his plays.

“I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy, Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. In fact, he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays,” she had written while sharing the picture.

“TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha (Even after becoming a big star, he stayed connected with his friends from his theatre days. And if I ever called him, he would always show up for the events and shows of the Ekjute theatre group, despite being very busy),” she said.

Sonii also revealed about Sushant’s generosity towards her even after becoming a star while adding that he always showed up whenever needed.

“Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha. Mujhe Didi bulaata tha..& hamesha bohot pyaar se kehta tha 'didi u were my first director' Sushant tumhe dekh kar hamesha kitni khushi hoti thi....yeh kya kiya mere bhai? Aur kyun kiya???????? ((He would call me didi and would always call tell me with a lot of love, ‘Didi, you were my first director’. Sushant, I would always feel so happy to see you...what did you do, brother? And why)),” she said.

Have a look at the picture which will take you back to his hard-working days:

(Official Instagram account of Juuhi Babbar Sonii)

Meanwhile, it’s been more than a month since Sushant’s demise. The actor will be last seen in Dil Bechara which is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday at 7:30 pm. The film marks the last appearance of Sushant in front of the whole nation. It will be available for both subscribers and non-subscribers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma