New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There has been a lot of excitement amongst the audience about Brahmastra ever since its announcement. The work on this film was going on for about 4-5 years and finally, the trailer will release on Wednesday. The teaser has already created a lot of curiosity and the makers have also given a glimpse into the characters of Brahmastra. Ahead of the trailer release, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have shared a special message for the audience.

Alia, who will play the role of Isha, took to Instagram and shared her excitement and nervousness about the trailer release. She said, "Gentle but forceful reminder that Bramastra trailer is releasing tomorrow, that is June 15 in the morning. It's a very big deal, a big moment for all of us and we are very excited. I haven't slept in a week because I have been so nervous and I have seen the trailer 25-30 times."

Alia also expressed her faith in the director and her best friend Ayan Mukherjee about the film. "Over the years, people have been asking me what has been happening with Brahmastra, when is it releasing, etc. I have always kept my head down and kept quiet... My best friend, who is my wonder boy, Ayan has a certain vision for this film and it takes time to make. Hopefully, when it's gonna come out to the world, you all will love it and enjoy it," she said.

She further added, "So the trailer is out tomorrow and I believe truly that the trailer is the most important unit which goes out of the film. Based on the trailer, the audience decides if they want to watch this film or not and I believe the trailer... I don't want to say too much. Tune in, watch the trailer tomorrow and I hope you enjoy it. Lots of love."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, who will play the role of Shiva, also expressed his excitement and request the audience to watch the film. He said, "Guys, tomorrow is a special and wonderful day for me. The trailer of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva comes out tomorrow. I know that you guys have been waiting for this movie for a long time and I am eagerly waiting for your response. Actually, I am dying from inside. I have got an opportunity to be a part of like Brahmastra. We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver and kidney, we have given our everything to make this film."

Ranbir asked fans to share their response to the trailer as well. He added, "I truly hope and pray that it delights and excites you guys. Don't miss the trailer tomorrow and tell your reactions in the comments. I am not on social media, but I will see all of your comments and I will respond to them right here. So, I guess it's the right time to say Ab Khel Shuru. See you guys at the movies, September 9."

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie will release on September 9, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav