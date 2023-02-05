Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 16' Finale Week, Sumbul Touqeer Gets Evicted, Actress Pens Gratitude Note

In a shocking turn of events, Sumbul Touqeer got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. The elimination was announced by host Karan Johar after which the actress expressed gratitude by saying, "I am really happy as I didn't want Shiv Thakare or MC Stan to be eliminated from the show because of me."

A couple of hours after exiting Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer headed to her Instagram handle and shared a gratitude note. Sharing pictures of the grand welcome that her family arranged for her, Touqeer wrote in the caption, "Speechless... Writing this note of gratitude to all of my people has brought tears to my eyes."

She further noted, " I went inside the house, leaving my family behind, but I am coming out and seeing that my family has grown larger. It was a journey that I had never imagined, and it turned out to be the best experience ever. Without your help and the support of my friends and family, this adventure would not have been possible."

"I'll make sure to mention it and strive even harder to make you all proud with the experience I've gained. My Big boss journey ends here; but, my actual journey will begin today. With your support and love, I am sure I will achieve beyond any trophies because your love isn't less than any victory for me. Thank you to everyone for their selfless support Yours Sumbul Haq se mandali," read her note.

As finale week of Bigg Boss 16 is around the corner, the Top 6 contestants in the house include Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thaakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shalin Bhanot.