New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap'. As the poster and release date of the film was announced, everyone in the industry started pouring in their congratulatory messages for Ahan.

Tadap is all set to release on September 24 and Suniel Shetty's dear friend Akshay Kumar was also among the people who announced it through social media. He took to his Twitter handle and shared the first poster of the film featuring Tara Sutaria and wounded Ahan Shetty hugging eachother.

But what caught our attention was that Akshay Kumar became nostalgic and shared a memory of Ahan's dad Suniel Shetty. In the caption of his post, Akshay wrote, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"

Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept! pic.twitter.com/UQZWV7i4Pm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2021

'Tadap' was slated to go down on floors a little earlier but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the film will be releasing in September. For the unversed, this film is inspired by the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 and is a Hindi remake of it.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the director of 'Tadap', Milan Luthria said, "Remaking a cult film like ‘RX 100’ is thrilling for me for reasons more than one. First, it marks the debut of the charismatic Ahan Shetty. Next, it’s a riveting and haunting story ripe for a remake. And of course, it has Sajid as the producer the perfect support a director can ask for. It goes without saying that I can’t wait to embark on this journey that promises to be challenging and exciting at the same time.”

Tadap also stars Suniel Shetty, Sikander Kher and Amit Sadh, and more in the key roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal