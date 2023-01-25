Ahan Shetty Walks Sister Athiya Down The Aisle In UNSEEN Wedding Pics; KL Rahul Reacts

Actor Ahan Shetty shared captivating unseen pictures from her sister-actor Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding, leaving the netizens in awe. The actor posted two beautiful pictures where in the first one the brother-sister duo can be seen, and in the second the trio was candidly captured.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, Ahan Shetty was seen donned up in a peach-white sherwani, where he can be seen walking his sister Athiya Shetty towards the wedding mandap, where the guests are seen clapping for the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

In the second picture, Ahan is captured with the lovely couple, kneeling at the mandap next to the havan, where both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are seen smiling at him, whereas Ahan can be seen looking at Athiya as he holding a plate in one hand and touched his feet with his other hand.

Ahan Shetty captioned the post and wrote, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together." Taking to the comment section, sister Athiya Shetty dropped a red heart emoji, whereas KL Rahul was seen dropping a black heart and a hug emoji. Actor-father Suniel Shetty was also seen dropping a black heart.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on Monday at Athiya Shetty's father-actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, where Athiya was seen donned in a neutral-toned lehenga, whereas KL Rahul complimented his bride with an off-white sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

After the wedding ceremony, Athiya and KL Rahul shared the first pictures of their wedding and wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love…'. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Suniel Shetty was also seen wishing their kids in the most heartfelt manner, where he posted a picture of the newly-wed couple and wrote, "A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust ... congratulations and God bless my bachchas."